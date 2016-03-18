I Will NEVER Look At My Fridge The Same Way Again



So far, I have to admit I agree with everything she's saying.



She says the one thing that doesn't match up is that typically, my Cancer boyfriend would be doing all of the cooking as a nurturer; and that as an Aquarius, I would be really into the idea of great food and learning about it, but too much of a space cadet to actually prepare it. While my boyfriend does cook more than me on a daily basis, we're both pretty confident in the kitchen. Plus, there’s the fact that my entire professional life revolves around food.



Now, it's time to run our charts. At this point, she asks me to describe my boyfriend to her, because I can’t give her his exact time of birth. Everyone sitting around me at work starts looking at me like I've gone off the deep end. "Yes, dark hair, blue/green/gray eyes depending on what he’s wearing. No, I don't know the exact location of his birth." Oh, boy.



When she runs our charts together, she says it all makes sense. We're "the perfect foodie couple."



At this point, I would like to publicly apologize to my boyfriend, who in no way signed up for this. Also, if anyone in a normal conversational situation called us a foodie couple, there would definitely be some serious eye-rolling involved. But this is not my normal life, so naturally, I ask to hear more.



Ricci tells me that he is the spontaneous one in the kitchen and I am an avid rule follower. (True, I tend to freak out when anyone tries to stray from a recipe.) That for him, food is a hobby and a comfort. For me, it's more analytical. Also true. She also throws in a few, ahem, more personal details; that I have a lot going on in my life and have the potential to be a "powerhouse." He is also going to be very successful and wants to marry me and have kids. Not exactly what I was expecting to hear, based on the fact that I've got eggs, spinach, and sliced mushrooms on hand.



After I hung up the phone, I felt like my fridge had opened the door to a much broader conversation about my life. I downloaded my coworkers on the call and proceeded to sit at my desk for the next hour with a glazed look in my eyes, not getting anything done. Was my boyfriend really thinking about marriage and kids ? What does being a "powerhouse" mean for my career? But I guess that's what you get when you seek out a professional to tell you what your blood oranges and fresh mozzarella mean. From now on, I think I'll stick to cooking the contents of my fridge instead of trying to find deeper a meaning underneath all those leftovers. Am I any less of a skeptic now? I guess that all depends on how the rest of my life plays out.