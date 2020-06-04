Tavi Gevinson Calls Karlie Kloss A “Joke” For Not Disavowing The Kushner Family

"Karlie, give it a rest" is the new "Not even to dinner with the Kushners?". Writer and actor Tavi Gevinson called out the model Karlie Kloss in the comments of at Instagram post after she shared an image encouraging "healing [racism] in your own family." Kloss is married to Joshua Kushner, brother of Jared Kushner who is married to Ivanka Trump, President Trump's daughter and an active voice during his presidency. Kloss has always been reluctant to engage with conversations about her family ties despite her progressive politics, and Gevinson called out her hypocrisy on Instagram.
"The world will say to you: We need to end racism. Start by healing it in your own family," the post Kloss shared reads. "The world will say to you: How do we speak to bias and bigotry? Start by having the first conversation at your own kitchen table."
To which Gevinson replied: "Karlie, give it a rest."
Gevinson did not hold back in her comment, telling Kloss she has "a lot of nerve to make a show of championing girls’ coding and your other causes while only politely disowning your family in public (lmao @ you ignoring ivanka on social media; she still went to your wedding)."
She accused Kloss of trying to "have it both ways," expressing disbelief that the model is "not more embarrassed" by that fact.
This is not the first time she's been called out for her family. On an episode of Project Runway, after contestant Tyler Neasloney was told by judge Brandon Maxwell that he could not see Kloss wearing his design, Neasloney shot back: "Not even to dinner with the Kushners?"
In addition to Kloss, Tavi also called out Derek Blasberg, a writer and famous friend of people in the world of fashion.
Tavi Gevinson (writer & actor) going the fuck OFF on all these white fashion people who play both sides. Bunch of hypocrites. pic.twitter.com/Sj3FHKYmtI— Ahlem⁷✨ᵇˡᵐ (@hopefulmyg) June 4, 2020
