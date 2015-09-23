Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Tavi Gevinson
Pop Culture
Cavern of Secrets Is Our New Favorite Podcast
by
Natasha Young
More from Tavi Gevinson
Fashion
Tavi & Amy Schumer Are Transforming One Of The World's Legendary Nudie Calendars
Alexandra Ilyashov
Sep 23, 2015
Tavi Gevinson
Tavi Gevinson Spills Her Best #GIRLBOSS Tips
Jessica Velez
Mar 27, 2015
Entertainment News
Exclusive Clip: Michael Ian Black Interviews Tavi Gevinson
Vanessa Golembewski
Feb 20, 2015
New York
What Life As Tavi Gevinson Is Really Like
By Meagan Wilson A quick disclaimer: We hate to idealize. No, really. Even though we have the tendency to get flowery on everything from the mundane
by
The Coveteur
Celebrity Style
Tavi Gevinson Got "Horrible Grades" To Run Rookie
Maybe it's finally time to stop calling Tavi Gevinson a wunderkind. Since she began writing at 12, it's been a journalist's favorite cliché to label her
by
Leeann Duggan
Entertainment News
What Did
W
Do To Poor Tavi?
At the risk of sounding like every Facebook teaser, Tavi Gevinson does not look like this anymore. Well, not according to W. One of the things we love
by
Lauren Le Vine
Entertainment News
Tavi Made Jimmy Fallon Cry
Tavi Gevinson has been sharing her life with the Internet at large since she was not a girl, not yet a woman. We watched as she shifted her focus from
by
Lauren Le Vine
Entertainment News
Is Tavi Gevinson Ready For The Real World?
Tavi Gevinson is simultaneously nothing and everything like your teenage self. She's an accomplished editor, actress, and artist. But, she also knows
by
Vanessa Golembewski
New York
Tavi Gevinson's Ready For Her Close-Up Now
Tavi Gevinson's high-school career is coming to a close, and she's about to begin the next chapter of her life. Change isn't exactly new to her, though
by
Hayden Manders
Movies
Tavi Gevinson Will Kiss A Girl On Next Week's
Parenthood
...
When Tavi Gevinson does something, she goes all in. Earlier this week, we reported that the 17-year-old wunderkind would star in the Broadway revival of
by
Daniel Barna
Entertainment News
Tavi Is Heading To Broadway, Because, Obviously
Last night, Tavi Gevinson announced via Twitter that she'll soon star in her first Broadway play, a revival of Kenneth Lonergan's acclaimed 1996 drama
by
Leeann Duggan
Books & Art
Tavi Gevinson Scores Another Book Deal
If you're a fan of Tavi Gevinson, then you probably already own copies of her two "yearbooks" named after her blog- turned-online magazine. The books
by
Rebecca Taras
Entertainment News
Tavi Gevinson Makes Way Less Than You
With a killer wardrobe, amazing dream job, and front-row access at Fashion Week, Tavi Gevinson is the girl that folks love to hate but still adore.
by
Rebecca Taras
Entertainment News
Lorde & Tavi Had The Best Girl Talk, Ever
Celebrity interviews are nothing new. We conduct them all the time; we read them all the time; we obsess over them all the time. Even the concept of
by
Seija Rankin
Entertainment
Stuck In A Bathroom Stall With No Tepee? Tavi Has Some Advice
Rookie founder and editor-in-chief Tavi Gevinson is the latest to be featured in Pitchfork's "Situation Critical," a column that presents "artists with
by
Leah Beckmann
Entertainment News
Tavi's Got (An Awesome) Attitude For
BULLETT
's First Dig...
"Like, so many common themes on Rookie are about dealing with change," Tavi Gevinson says in her BULLETT Magazine profile. "I think that’s one of the
by
Hayden Manders
Ad Campaigns
Tavi Gevinson Grows
Way
Up For Cole Haan
You know what they say: Every time a bell rings, Tavi gets nice things. That's not how it goes? Really? Because we're ringing the alarm over here
by
Hayden Manders
Celebrity Style
Tavi Gevinson Knows It Isn't Easy Being A Feminist
How do you define feminism? Merriam-Webster's definition is pretty simple: "The belief that men and women should have equal rights and opportunities."
by
Emily London
Entertainment News
In Which You Weep With Joy At The Sight Of Tavi's Young Love
Is there any greater joy than watching a young person come into their own? Why, yes. It's called watching a precociously intelligent, stylish young
by
Lexi Nisita
Movies
Tavi Gevinson, The Little Blogger That Could
It felt like it was only a matter of time before everyone’s favorite fashion blogger-turned-renaissance girl added “professional actress” to her
by
Daniel Barna
Entertainment News
Tavi Is All Grown Up At The Toronto International Film Fest
There once was a little girl with a penchant for big glasses and even bigger bows, who grew up to be a Renaissance woman by the age of 17. It's not
by
Hayden Manders
Entertainment
WATCH: So, Tavi Gevinson Is In James Gandolfini's Last Film (!!)
While the rest of the fashion world is ramping up for NYFW, Tavi Gevinson is officially launching her next career move. (What, is blogger, editor,
by
Us
Chicago
We've Got The Scoop On Tavi's Birthday Bash At Storefront Company
Last week, we told you that Tavi Gevinson would be spinning at Debonair Social Club in celebration of the Museum of Contemporary Art’s screening of
by
Rebecca Taras
Chicago
Hey, Mr. DJ: Tavi Gevinson Takes On A Whole New Profession
Go ahead and add another title to Tavi Gevinson’s growing résumé. As if fashion icon, actress, singer, entrepreneur, writer, and editor weren’t
by
Nicole Briese
Celebrity Style
WATCH: Tavi Gevinson Is A Character...In Graphic-Novel Form
Imagine Tavi Gevinson, Back To The Future's Christopher Lloyd (yep, Doc Brown, himself), and Academy Award-winner Kathy Bates, starring in a short film.
by
Diana Nguyen
Celebrity Style
Warm Fuzzies: Tavi Honors Gloria Steinem In The Most Charming Way...
Global economic recovery is occurring at a snail's pace. Diet cola is actually out to destroy us. And there is a massive storm hurtling its way toward
by
Leila Brillson
Celebrity Style
Tavi Gives Stephen Colbert A Sexy Boy-Band Makeover
As you know, Stephen Colbert is pretty much a sex bomb. With that shoe-polish black Reagan-esque hair, a wardrobe of Brooks Brothers suits, and the rugged
by
Gabriel Bell
Chicago
Tavi Helps Christopher Lloyd Find His “Heart”
We’re hopeless romantics through and through. We also have a bit of a penchant for the moody and angst-filled. (Let’s just say that the Leo version
by
Nicole Briese
Entertainment News
Tavi Gevinson Teaches
Access Hollywood
How To "Bitchface"
Another day, another reason for us to unabashedly celebrate the fact that a gal like Tavi Gevinson can exist in our world. Not only has the teen blogger
by
Leila Brillson
Entertainment News
Tavi, Alexa, Lena, Zoe, Alia: Amazing Gals Lip-Synch For Women's ...
We aren't exactly ones to do what our favorite celebrities tell us. We also try hard, on this site, to present the election and the issues that face all
by
Leila Brillson
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted