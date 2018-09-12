How Runway Models Keep Their Hair Healthy During NYFW

While a drastic cut or color change can mean a big payday for a model — and can totally change the trajectory of a career — they normally have very little agency over how their hair is treated when they're on the clock. Heat styling, teasing, pulling, brushing, and restyling for every new look means that models are constantly exposed to the techniques and products that damage hair most.
It's safe to say that professional models know a thing or two about rehabbing their hair. To learn their secrets, we caught up with a few backstage during New York Fashion Week, a stressful time for their strands as they jump from show to show. So
Click ahead for a look at the products they rely upon to keep their head of hair healthy and ready for whatever comes their way, whether that be a floral bouquet, hidden braids, or anything else.