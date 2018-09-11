From the halos of fresh roses at Rodarte to long, emo-inspired fringes at Eckhaus Latta and crimped frizz at Collina Strada, a handful of incredible (and, at times, totally outrageous) hair trends have emerged from the SS19 catwalk at New York Fashion Week, but the most wearable of them all has to be hidden braids.
A far cry from the heavy, multicoloured DNA braids that made waves earlier in the year, the quietly cool new look, which consists of a handful of tiny plaits woven into the hair and veiled by the rest of the locks so that they peek through ever so slightly, was spotted at both Dion Lee and Jonathan Simkhai, and is officially a contender for the easiest trend to recreate at home.
At Dion Lee, renowned hairstylist Eugene Souleiman was the mastermind behind the braid-adorned up-dos, describing the look as a "new take on minimalism and texture". Providing both volume and attitude to a hairstyle that is otherwise sleek and conservative, he used the Wella EIMI Oil Spritz and Ocean Spritz to help fashion a handful of seamless braids and to factor in some extra character. He then employed ghd's Curve Creative Curl Wand to add a little movement to the remaining lengths and used ghd's new Platinum+styler to provide structure before using his fingers to pull the hair into a twist.
If up-dos aren't your thing, Jonathan Simkhai's stray braids just might be. Hairstylist Odile Gilbert teamed up with TRESemme to create a single peekaboo braid which gave the models' slightly textured lengths, worn down, a little more substance. She offset the braid with two single white beads as an homage to the '90s and let the rest of the hair fall over the finished product.
A quick scroll through Instagram and Pinterest shows that the hidden braid look isn't reserved for the catwalk, though – and the best part is that you don't have to make the braids as small as your fingers will allow. Chunkier versions look just as cool peppered through longer hair, especially. Now if you'll excuse us, we're off to practise...
