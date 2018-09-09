Eckhaus Latta Knows Exactly What Your Plain White Tee Needs

Since opening their retail store in L.A. in 2016, it's clear the duo has learned a lot about what people really want out of clothes: wearability, utility, and ease (not to be confused with boring or "normal"). Those concepts call to mind a few pairs of jeans that came down the runway: The only stand-out elements from any of them were contrast stitching and buttons. Nothing more, nothing less — but exactly the type of oomph needed to spruce up a crisp white T-shirt. (Though to be fair, this is Eckhaus Latta we're talking about, so that tee would be knitted, replete with a conscious cut-out, and completely see-through.)