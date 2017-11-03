The Stranger Things kids may be young, but they still appreciate the finer works of culture from before their time. That's right, we're talking about the High School Musical franchise.
Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Finn Wolfhard, and Noah Schnapp appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where they discussed what they did together on Halloween. The group gathered for a movie night, but contrary to their show's theme, they didn't watch anything remotely related to horror. Instead, they witnessed Zac Efron getting his head in the game in the iconic 2006 film. (The real Zac Efron, that is, not his Stranger Things lookalike.)
"It was weird," both McLaughlin and Matarazzo said of the movie. They're not wrong — it is weird to imagine a high school where the most popular girl is a theater kid and the school has a publicly accessible rooftop garden.
Matarazzo explained that his sister was a fan of the HSM franchise when the movies were released, adding that their Stranger Things costar Sadie Sink loves the trilogy, too. It sounds like Matarazzo's sister was such a big fan, in fact, that her knowledge of the songs rubbed off on him — and he still knows the words.
Wolfhard also joked that he played basketball "because of Zac Efron." Or maybe it wasn't a joke! Doesn't everyone dream of doing a synchronized dance routine with their basketball teammates? He also broke out his best Troy Bolton impression, which mostly includes dramatically grabbing his hair and extending his arms in frustration.
Sadly, the boys didn't share which High School Musical song is their favorite, so I'm going to assume it's "Bop to the Top" until they confirm otherwise.
