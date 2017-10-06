Why The Riverdale Cast Is Afraid Of Cole Sprouse's Beanie

Ever since I watched the very first episode of Riverdale, I’ve been wishing I had a drawer full of replicas of that iconic crown beanie that Jughead Jones sports in every single scene. My plan? Dole them out to every man in my life in hopes that they would become just a little bit more like the anti-social weirdo hero of my heart. Unfortunately, it seems like that dream will never come true. It turns out even the real Jughead — played by Cole Sprouse o TV — has just one beanie that he wears while filming.
Earlier this week, the entire cast of the CW's Riverdale appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. While they were there, Fallon, who is a self-proclaimed "giant fan" of the both the show and the Archie comics, brought up the brilliance of turning Jughead's comic book crown into the more practical beanie the character sports in the TV show. That's when, Cole Sprouse surprised his host with the very important prop.
He pulled the hat out and said, "I actually have the crown here. I brought it for you." Sprouse then asked Jimmy if he'd like to put it on, and although my first instinct, upon hearing the question was to scream "YASSSS," the rest of the cast seemed to recoil at the thought.
Since he's a true fan, Jimmy Fallon jumped at the chance to try on Jughead's crown, however, as Sprouse was passing it over to him, Madelaine Petsch, who plays Cheryl Blossom, made a disgusted face and Camila Mendes, who portrays Veronica Lodge, advised, "Don't smell it!"
Sounds like a weird thing to tell someone not to do to a hat, but finally, thanks to K.J. Apa, a.k.a Archie, it was revealed that the beanie Sprouse presented to Fallon is actually the only one they have on set. After being worn while filming 35 episodes, naturally, the beanie might smell a little funky. Don't worry, though, Fallon tried it on anyway, and honestly, I don't blame him.
