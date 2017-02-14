Riverdale Fans, Rejoice: There Might Be More Archie Comics TV Shows

We already knew that Sabrina Spellman might be headed to Riverdale. But it looks like there might be more Archie Comics shows on the way, too. Archie Comics has an exclusive deal with Warner Bros. TV, according to The Hollywood Reporter. And Jon Goldwater, CEO of Archie Comics, told THR that the deal could include way more than the typical Riverdale faces. "Archie is unique in that we have a huge library of characters that are not only recognizable, but they're successful and entertaining," Goldwater told the magazine. Some of the other characters include the superheroes from Dark Circle Comics, an Archie Comics imprint. THR does note that some of Warner Bros. TV's other ventures include its deal with DC Comics, which brought programs like Supergirl, The Flash, and Arrow to The CW. Another superhero show, albeit not one from DC, would be right at home on the network. "In the same way Batman can be dark, bright and funny or off-kilter, Archie can, too," Goldwater told THR. "He's part of a pantheon of select characters and brands that are part of America." We're all for expanding the Archie-verse — but this means Josie and the Pussycats will get their own show too, right?
