Could Sabrina The Teenage Witch Be Coming To Riverdale?

The CW's Riverdale has brought us some of our favorite Archie Comics characters: Archie (K.J. Apa), Betty (Lili Reinhart), Veronica (Camila Mendes), and Jughead (Cole Sprouse). But it looks like another character from the Archie universe might show up on the teen drama. Sabrina Spellman, a.k.a. Sabrina the Teenage Witch, first appeared in "Archie's Madhouse" in 1962. Armed with a broomstick, cat Salem, and aunts Zelda and Hilda, Sabrina quickly became a fan-favorite character in the comics. And, of course, she scored her own TV show: Sabrina The Teenage Witch, starring Melissa Joan Hart, ran from 1996 to 2003. Sabrina hasn't been a character on Riverdale yet, but that doesn't mean she won't show up on the show in the future. "Some people don't even know that Sabrina is in the Archie family," Riverdale executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa told Entertainment Weekly. "There is absolutely a universe where Sabrina pops up in Riverdale or one town over in Greendale... I'll just tease that Sabrina has potential with a capital 'P.'" Aguirre-Sacasa also told The Wrap that a Sabrina appearance on Riverdale is "certainly within the realm of possibility." He hinted, though, that making her magic abilities fit into Riverdale's setup might be a challenge. "The one thing that's tricky is, there will always be a genre, mystery element to this show, but it's hard to introduce a supernatural element," the showrunner told The Wrap. "I think there's a way to introduce Sabrina in a way that’s not supernatural, but she is, she’s a witch." So Aguirre-Sacasa didn't exactly say that Sabrina's coming to The CW, but he didn't deny it, either. Let's hope the rumor comes to fruition: We'd love to see Cole Sprouse's Jughead interacting with Salem.
