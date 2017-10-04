Here's What The Riverdale Cast Had To Say About Nipple Piercings

Riverdale might be this generation's Gossip Girl, but that doesn't mean the cast IRL is as trend-savvy as Blair Waldorf and Serena van der Woodsen. Sure, the former group may be well-versed in milkshakes and hunting down murder suspects, but as for what's hot in the world of piercings? Well, they might stutter on that for a moment.
The stars of CW's breakout hit appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon last night, and things got a little... weird. Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinhart, K.J. Apa, Madelaine Petsch, and Camila Mendes faced off against the Cyrus family in the pseudo game show segment called Search Party. Similar to Family Feud, players are meant to fill in the blanks — only this time you have to guess the most popular internet searches. The first challenge: "Should I pierce my..."
Advertisement
First up were Reinhart and Fallon, with the former answering "nose" and Fallon typing in "nipplr" (safe to assume he meant "nipple" here). Turns out — and much to the audience's audible surprise — "Should I pierce my nipples?" was the most commonly-searched question in regards to the trend. Not that this should come as a shock, considering that — and not to sound like the dad in American Pie — nipples are happening.
But nipple talk wasn't even the tip of the iceberg. During her turn to speak, Miley Cyrus alluded to genital piercings, but was quickly shut down by Fallon's reminder that this was a "family show." When the Riverdale team huddled, one cast member shouted that "penis" was the fourth most popular area to get pierced. (For the record, it's the belly button.)
Moral of the story: Nose piercings are cool, but the trends these days are a little further south.
Related Video:
Read these stories next:
Advertisement