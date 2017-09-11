Story from Pop Culture

Cole Sprouse Is Here To Remind You What That Kid From Big Daddy Looks Like Now

Kaitlin Reilly
Photo: Gregory Pace/REX/Shutterstock
The success of Riverdale means most people now associate Cole Sprouse with Jughead Jones, the moody writer he plays on The CW's Archie Comics adaptation. However, some articles can't stop, won't stop referencing Sprouse's other iconic roles — like the ketchup-loving kid from Big Daddy. Fortunately for Sprouse, he takes all of those "where are they now?" articles in stride...with just a little side of sass, of course.
The actor will appear on the small screen once again when Riverdale returns for season 2 on October 11. However, if you're craving some Cole, look no further than Twitter, where the star is perpetually tweeting hilarious things.
Among them? The response to a throwback article suggesting that the whereabouts of the Big Daddy kid are a total mystery to the masses.
"I look fresh bitch," Sprouse commented via Twitter on an article titled "What The Big Daddy Kid Looks Like Now Is Shocking!"
The funny thing is, Sprouse has definitely been in the spotlight after Big Daddy. Though he did take an acting break before jumping into Riverdale in order to attend NYU, the actor appeared for years on the Disney Channel, first on The Suite Life of Zack & Cody and then for the show's spin-off, The Suite Life on Deck.
One person who definitely thinks Sprouse looks fresh? Bella Thorne, another Disney Channel alum and pal of the actor's, who slid into a fan account's DMs in order to praise the Riverdale star's new Instagram photo with a simple "Wow."
And, I mean, she's not wrong. Sprouse definitely has the "wow" factor.
With the return of Riverdale looming large, the only thing we see Sprouse as is Jughead Jones...and, of course, the sassiest boy to ever exist on Twitter.
