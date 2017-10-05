Wednesday night, The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon reprised its popular "Thank You Note" series with a twist. A few of the women writers on the show emerged from behind the scenes for the segment — Jasmine Pierce, Taryn Englehart, Caroline Eppright, Becky Kraus, Albertina Rizzo, Jo Firestone, and Marina Cockenberg each penned thank you notes to Hillary Clinton.
As a finale segment, Miley Cyrus appeared with her own note. (Cyrus is the resident musical act on Jimmy Fallon all week.) Normally, the segments focus is cheeky endorsements — "Thank you, adults with backpacks, for looking like middle schoolers" — but these were not. Each writer presented genuine thanks. Some gave thanks for healthcare, others for Clinton's resilience before, during, and after the 2016 election.
"Thank you, Hillary Clinton, for handling this transition with more grace than I ever could have imagined," writer Jasmine Pierce read aloud.
One writer promised to bring Hillary Clinton ice cream when she needs it. Another made a joke at Trump's expense. Miley Cyrus appears, breaks into tears and asks Clinton for a hug afterward.
Ahead, get to know the women writers who appeared on the show last night, and watch the thank you notes segment that aired Wednesday night.
Read These Stories Next: