Mark Consuelos' IRL Daughter Is Jealous Of His Riverdale Life

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Kelly Ripa discussed a fascinating family matter. It seems she and hubby Mark Consuelos’ teenage daughter, Lola, has some newfound feelings about her dad.
The reason? His new Riverdale gig, playing Hiram Lodge — father to Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes). Apparently, Lola is a big fan of the show and she’s pretty jealous that dad gets to hang out with the stars of her favorite show.
“I wish you could watch Riverdale with my 16-year-old daughter, who is like, ‘I can’t believe dad is on a show that I actually watch,’ said the Live with Kelly and Ryan host, mocking her daughter with a tinge of vocal-fry a the end.
Ripa explained that Lola also likes to compare her IRL papa Consuelos with his Hiram Lodge character on Riverdale. She thinks Hiram is the cool dad of every cool teen’s dream and that his daughter, Veronica, is soooo lucky. Consuelos is...none of that.
“My daughter’s like, 'Dad never lets me drink mimosas at breakfast!' And I go, 'Yeah, because he’s a real father, and that’s a character on TV,'' Ripa said.
It seems mama Ripa and daughter Lola are share a bond reminiscent of any teen hellbent on maintaining their public image. After Ripa posted a sweet Halloween throwback which included Lola online, the teen called her fraught, demanding she take it down. Ripa complied, but not without one last trick up her sleeve. She had Fallon blow up the photo and show it to his 2.59 million viewers that night. Meanwhile, Ripa has 1.5 million followers on Instagram. Smooth move, Kells.
