Tim McGraw Jokingly Threatened His Daughter's Boyfriend With A Bloody Knife

McGraw explained that the next day, he was home and preparing for a barbecue. Coincidently, the father of three was so engrossed in prepping the meat for the meal that he forgot he had insisted his daughter's poor young suitor come over to shake his hand. McGraw described the scene, saying, "I have a white apron on and a knife and I'm trimming the meat up, so I've got like, chunks of meat all over this white apron. Blood everywhere. And the doorbell rings, and I go and answer the door and there's this kid who was dating Gracie." So, McGraw greets this poor kid with a knife in his hand, with blood all over himself, and he says, "It worked out really well." See, even when you want the best for your kids, you can still mess with them and their friends a bit.