Ariana Grande Reveals The Real Reason She Always Wears That Ponytail

In the segment, the ponytail is revealed to basically be Grande's assistant, picking up the phone for her, autographing an album for a fan, and getting Fallon a drink from the fridge. For the grand finale, the ponytail even fights crime, tripping a guy who just mugged a woman in Fallon's office. (Might want to look into upping that security detail, J?) It's also quite polite, offering a deep-throated "You're welcome" after being thanked by the woman whose purse he just recovered. (Oh and, yes, the ponytail appears to be a man — because feminism.)