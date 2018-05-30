Ariana Grande Gets Real About Whether She'll Ever Ditch Her Famous Hairstyle

Ariana Grande is more than just her ponytail, but even if her famous hairstyle isn't the only thing that defines her, the most minimal changes to it always end up in the headlines — whether that means bleaching it platinum blonde or lowering it to the nape of her neck, both of which drummed up major buzz on Twitter.
But if you thought Grande's fans were the only ones who attached significance to the star's iconic pony, think again. In fact, the No Tears Left to Cry singer says that the instantly recognisable style is the key to understanding her own evolution from Nickelodeon child actress to global pop star.
In the latest issue of Fader, writer Myles Tanzer asks Grande if she's ever considered ditching her pony completely, pulling a Cara Delevingne, and revealing a new buzzcut to the world. Her response suggests a strong no. “The pony has also gone through an evolution, and I’m proud of that,” she explains to the publication. “Old pony? I don’t know if she’s that girl. But new pony? I like her. I mean, it’s like a Victoria Secret angel without angel wings. It’s still her without them, but when she’s with them it’s like, Ohh, I get it, she’s an angel.”
We take Grande's reply to mean that she knows exactly who she is without the signature look, but she also knows that the symbolism of it makes her a force to be reckoned with. It's a source of power to her, the same way your red lipstick gives you the confidence you need to ask your boss for a promotion. The only difference is that no one tweets about you when you switch from a cherry-red to a nude.
Still, that's not to say the singer won't ever switch up her hair. In the past year alone, she's dabbled in several different colour changes, from brunette and blonde to grey, blue, and pink, thanks to celebrity stylist (and her personal hair sidekick) Chris Appleton. And if we've learned anything from Grande, it's that — between her music and her look — her next move is always unpredictable.
