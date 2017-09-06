Jimmy Fallon Announces $1 Million Donation Towards Hurricane Harvey Relief

"We just passed the $20 million mark. We set out last Sunday with a goal of $200,000, and every single day since then has been a reminder of how much good that there is out there in the world and how when times are tough, things look bleak, people step up to help their fellow human," he said in the message. "It has truly been an incredible spectacle to watch, and I cannot thank everybody sharing, donating, and doing whatever you possibly can to help this cause."