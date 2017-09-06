Jimmy Fallon Announces $1 Million Donation Towards Hurricane Harvey Relief

Jimmy Fallon joined the ranks of celebrities donating to help victims of Hurricane Harvey recover following the devastating natural disaster that left at least 60 people dead and hundreds of thousands without homes.
On Tuesday, Fallon announced that The Tonight Show would be offering $1 million to Houston Texans player J.J. Watt's Hurricane Harvey relief fund, which has raised upwards of $20 million so far, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Fallon shared the news in a preview clip from Tuesday's show.
"Last week we saw the devastating effects of Hurricane Harvey on the state of Texas," he said. "But in the face of this tragedy, we saw good. We saw communities banding together. Neighbors helping neighbors. Strangers helping strangers."
Advertisement
"So many heroes — people like Mattress Mack, who opened up his stores and showrooms for those who needed shelter, a group of people who formed a human chain to save a man from a flooded SUV, and J.J. Watt from the Houston Texans, who has raised over $18 million to provide food, water, and supplies to the victims."
Fallon then looked at the camera and said he was "proud to say that...The Tonight Show is donating $1 million dollars to J.J.'s fund" before welcoming musicians Victoria White and Marquist Taylor, along with the Houston Gospel Choir, to the stage to sing "Lean on Me."
Earlier on Tuesday, Watt shared a video on Twitter celebrating the fund's success and thanking everyone for their support.
"We just passed the $20 million mark. We set out last Sunday with a goal of $200,000, and every single day since then has been a reminder of how much good that there is out there in the world and how when times are tough, things look bleak, people step up to help their fellow human," he said in the message. "It has truly been an incredible spectacle to watch, and I cannot thank everybody sharing, donating, and doing whatever you possibly can to help this cause."
The great news also comes on the same day that multiple networks announced they'd participate in "Hand in Hand: A Benefit For Hurricane Harvey Relief," a telethon that will feature appearances from celebrities like Beyoncé, George Clooney, Oprah Winfrey, Jamie Foxx, Reese Witherspoon, Matthew McConaughey, and Ryan Seacrest.
Advertisement