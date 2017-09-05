Beyoncé & George Clooney Are Teaming Up For A Great Cause

Beyoncé and George Clooney are amongst a number of A-list stars who are using their talent and prestige to raise money for those impacted by Hurricane Harvey with a special one-hour telethon across multiple networks on Sept. 12, Variety reports.
The charitable event, "Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Harvey Relief," will feature musical performances and celebrity appearances from all over the country, starting at the Universal Studios lot in Los Angeles, Times Square, and Nashville's famous Grand Ole Opry. Variety notes that George Strait will also join the telecast from his concert in San Antonio, Texas.
The events will broadcast live at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, and CMT. Scooter Braun and Allison Kaye will executive produce with Den of Thieves' Jesse Ignjatovic, Even Prager, and Bernard "Bun B" Freeman.
Variety reports that Bey and Clooney will be joined by Julia Roberts, Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Barbara Streisand, Matthew McConaughey, Jamie Foxx, Rob Lowe, Kelly Rowland, Adam Sandler, Ryan Seacrest, Blake Shelton, and more.
The proceeds from the massive telethon will go to a number of charities and organizations, including United Way of Greater Houston, Habitat for Humanity, Save the Children, Feeding Texas, and the Mayor's Fund for Hurricane Harvey Relief.
Since Harvey made impact in late August, at least 60 people have been killed and hundreds of thousands of people are desperately searching for ways to get their lives back on track, turning to FEMA's housing assistance program for help. Currently, 53,630 people are staying in government-funded hotels. Some have remained in shelters.
It's still too early to tell just exactly how much damage Harvey and the floods that followed left in its wake, but Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has estimated that the state could need approximately $180 billion to recover, according to CBS News.
For those looking to help, here's a guide on where to donate money. For those in the Texas area, local blood banks, food banks, and diaper banks are in need of donations. Animal shelters, too, are seeking volunteers.
