Beyoncé has stepped up to help her hometown, Houston, as Harvey continues to dump rain on the flooded city, even now that it's been downgraded to a tropical storm. The singer said she is working with her pastor on a way to assist victims.
"My heart goes out to my hometown, Houston, and I remain in constant prayer for those affected and for the rescuers who have been so brave and determined to do so much to help," Beyoncé said in a statement to the Houston Chronicle. "I am working closely with my team at BeyGOOD as well as my pastor (Rudy Rasmus at St. John's in downtown Houston) to implement a plan to help as many as we can."
Advertisement
When she posted an Instagram of the Texas flag on Monday with the words, "Texas you are in my prayers" many commented asking whether she was doing more than just pray, and this, it seems, is her answer. BeyGOOD, which Beyoncé started in 2013, is an umbrella organization that funds a number of different charities. Among other efforts, it works with UNICEF to provide water to the people of Burundi, funded a college scholarship for four women, and partnered with United Way to encourage community volunteering during the Formation World Tour.
As of Tuesday morning, 1 trillion gallons of water have fallen on Harris County, Texas, over the past four days, according to the Chronicle. The Washington Post reports that the death toll of the storm is currently at 12, but police say that the number could rise, as many are listed as missing at this time. The storm is expected to make landfall in the area again on Wednesday afternoon.
If you would like to help the victims of Harvey, read our list of organizations and, as always, beware of scams.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement