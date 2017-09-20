What Are Love Pickles & Why The Heck Did Jimmy Fallon Give Them To Demi Lovato?

Fallon held up a personalized sweatshirt that Lovato had given him on one of her prior visits and she quickly handed him an adorable new and improved version: A hoodie that featured both their faces and the text "J+D=BFF4EVA." (Awww.)
Fallon's gift to Lovato seemed a little strange on the surface, but it turns out that he knows her well. One of her favorite foods happens to be pickles, so he got to work in the kitchen.
"I’m really into making my own pickles. And this is the truth. I went to a farm. I got fresh Kirby cucumbers. I really went for it. I made a brine," Fallon said as he presented a slideshow of himself making Lovato's gift.
It turns out he knows Lovato well, but not that well. The well-intentioned snack concocted by Fallon was a spicy pickle and her initial reaction implied that spicy food isn't really Lovato's jam. She politely tried to rectify the situation by insisting that she loves spicy food (we love you, Demi, but your singing skills definitely trump your acting skills).
"This is my love pickle for you," a defeated Fallon told the singer as he pushed the personalized jar over to Lovato.
Although Fallon's gift didn't quite hit the mark, Lovato has publicly declared her affinity for pickles in the past. In 2015 she posted a photo of a pickle jar to Instagram accompanied by the caption "When you make yourself at home in the studio..... #donttouchmypickles ?."
Don't worry, Jimmy: It's the thought that counts.
