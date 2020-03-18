Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel & More Are Monologuing From Their Couches (& Bathtubs)

The (late) show must go on. While The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and other late-night shows have suspended production due to the coronavirus pandemic, the hosts are keeping the monologue magic alive by releasing mini dispatches from their houses on YouTube. In Kimmel's case, he's literally calling theme "minilogues."
Both Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon are using their ability to continue digitally broadcasting as an opportunity to promote charities that need your help during the pandemic. Fallon is supporting the food bank Feeding America and Kimmel, who is picking a new charity every night, kicked things off with a donation and shout-out to No Kid Hungry.
"You learn a lot about yourself when you're isolated at home," Kimmel said to the camera from a secluded room. "For instance, I learned that I have two young children."
Speaking of children, Fallon was forced to give his monologue over the interruptions of his daughter, Frances. But once she exited the music/playroom through a literal in-house slide, Fallon was free to get going with his D.I.Y monologue.
"This is how crazy New York traffic is," the host began. "I'm doing the show from my living room and I was still 20 minutes late getting in."
It wasn't just the Jimmys who had to improvise. The Late Show With Stephen Colbert is also off-air, so Colbert hopped in his tub and filmed his monologue surrounded by bubbles.
"Look on the bright side," Colbert said of the possible eight-week social distancing measures. "You're finally going to get a chance to binge-watch all that toilet paper you bought."
Meanwhile, Trevor Noah began positing videos from quarantine earlier this week, and over in his house, Conan O'Brien gave a brief hand-washing tutorial.
Check out all the dispatches from late-night quarantine below.
COVID-19 has been declared a global pandemic. Go to the CDC website for the latest information on symptoms, prevention, and other resources.
