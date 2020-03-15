Euphoria, Stranger Things & All Of Netflix: Here Are All The TV Shows Shutting Down Production Over Coronavirus
The total number of coronavirus cases is still growing by the day. With more than 160,000 cases worldwide, the entertainment industry is taking the necessary precautions to slow the number of new cases by postponing festivals, late-night shows have stopped filming, and the production of television shows and movies has stopped.
Euphoria, Stranger Things, Handmaid’s Tale, and many other popular shows have halted filming over coronavirus concerns. Many are shutting down for the next two weeks while the spread of the virus is assessed. Many streaming platforms and studios have ceased production across the board. Netflix has put everything on hold, Apple TV+ put several productions on hold, Warner Bros. Television Group postponed production on more than 70 shows, and Disney TV studios halted at least 16 pilots and a number of its current shows. Many of Fox’s shows — including the next season of Pose — have been delayed as well.
This is a bummer for fans of affected shows, who likely will be waiting a bit longer for the next season to be released as a result of the delays, but it is devastating news for the cast and crew working on set, many of whom will likely go without pay until filming resumes.
Scroll through to see which of your favorite shows have been affected by the coronavirus.
Euphoria
Just days into filming the highly anticipated second season of the popular HBO show, production was put on hold as a precaution. WarnerMedia Group, HBO’s parent company, released a statement, saying: “In response to the global emergency related to COVID-19, we are working closely with our creative teams to assess the status of each of our series in accordance with the guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevent, as well as local health and government officials. We will suspend production on some of our series currently filming and will delay those scheduled to start imminently. The health and safety of our employees, casts, and crews is our number one priority.” Season 2 was originally set to be released later this year. There has been no update so far as to whether they will stick to the original release date.
Stranger Things
Earlier this week, Netflix announced it will be putting a hold on all scripted productions of television shows and movies for at least the next two weeks. This includes filming on the fourth season of Stranger Things. Netflix did not provide many details, other than saying production was being put on pause “due to government restrictions and health/safety precautions.” Stranger Things is filmed in Georgia, where there are at least 99 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Riverdale
Filming of the popular CW show was put on pause after a member of production reportedly came into contact with someone who recently tested positive for the coronavirus in the middle of shooting its fourth season. “We are working closely with the appropriate authorities and health agencies in Vancouver to identify and contact all individuals who may have come into direct contact with our team member,” a WB TV spokesperson said in a statement.
Handmaid’s Tale
Mid-filming the fourth season of Handmaid’s Tale, Hulu put a stop to production after the coronavirus was escalated to a pandemic and a national emergency in the U.S. This season marks the directorial debut of the show’s star, Elisabeth Moss.
Atlanta
Grey’s Anatomy
Production on ABC’s long-running medical procedural, Grey’s Anatomy, is shut down for at least three weeks as a precautionary measure, a spokesperson told CNN.
The Morning Show
Earlier this week, production on Apple TV+’s The Morning Show starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon was put on pause amid growing concerns. Witherspoon is among many celebrities who are self-quarantining in the hopes it will slow the spread of the virus.
Pose
Filming for season 3 of the Ryan Murphy show Pose has been shut down. Disney TV Studios, which produces the show for Fox, has not announced how long it will be postponed.
COVID-19 has been declared a global pandemic. Go to the CDC website for the latest information on symptoms, prevention, and other resources.
