Oh No: Grey’s Anatomy Is Ending This Season Sooner Than We Thought

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread around the world, numerous celebrities have shared that they tested positive for the respiratory virus. To prevent further spread of the coronavirus, much of the television and film industry has shut down production and delayed the premieres of anticipated titles. Among the productions now under strict lockdown is Shonda Rhimes' Grey's Anatomy.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, ABC has ordered that the medial drama cease production of its 16th season as a measure against the coronavirus. So far, season 16 has aired 19 of its planned 25. Only two more episodes have already been filmed, but the network-mandated shutdown means that there won't be further filming for the season, and the season finale will now air on April 9.
The unfortunate news comes just weeks after the audience outrage that accompanied Justin Chambers' departure from the beloved television show. His character Alex Karev was written out of the plot when the actor decided to leave Grey's Anatomy, and fans were infuriated by the exit.
Adding to the stress surrounding the show are the dramatic developing storylines of Andrew DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti), Teddy Altman (Kim Raver), and as of last night, Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.). Still worse is the fact that ABC executives have no idea when filming for the confirmed 17th season will be able to resume amidst the health crisis.
With everything happening on and off-screen, Grey's Anatomy fans might not be able to take a shortened season. There's just too much hanging in the balance!
