Grey’s Anatomy Fans Are Ready To Riot After That Alex Karev Twist

Just ignoring the end that they gave to Alex Karev. It’s so unfair. Years and years of developing for nothing. He would never leave Jo or Meredith like this. That’s not the Karev that I used to know. #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/3GOnJjlIbO— best of grey’s (@greyarchive) March 6, 2020
I am gonna pretend Alex Karev is dead and DID NOT abandon his entire family for Izzie Stevens.— ardentdreamer08 (@ardentdreamer08) March 6, 2020
#GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/ifJ9bJaZdS
R.I.P. Alex Karev (c. 1978-2020)— ᴍᴀᴅs 𓃰 (@sasscatalog) March 6, 2020
Husband, Son, Brother.
Survived by his wife, Jo Wilson, and best friend, Meredith Grey. #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/ffREqzAuY1
Me On my way! To Kansas to beat the shit out of Alex Karev #GreysAnantomy pic.twitter.com/58xkIy36dH— dr mantis tobogan (@redeyetreeefrog) March 6, 2020
so your telling me that alex karev had the biggest & best character development and became the best man on the show perfect husband perfect friend just for shonda to have him go back to izzie who we havent seen in 10 seasons as his exit?? THROW IT ALL AWAY pic.twitter.com/cNJEMS4QtE— leila (@onlyangvIs) March 6, 2020