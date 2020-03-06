Grey’s Anatomy Continues Its Nostalgic Streak On Ellen Pompeo’s Instagram

Feeling absolutely gutted by the recent developments on ABC's Grey's Anatomy? You're not alone. Fans everywhere are still mourning the surprise exit of OG Grey-Sloan Memorial doctor Alex Karev (Justin Chambers). Thankfully, the star of the long-running medical drama wants to heal your heart with a timely throwback.
In light of the outrage surrounding Chambers' poorly written final episode, Grey's Anatomy staple Ellen Pompeo is doing the Lord's work by reminding fans of the show of its happier days. To the joy of the fandom, Pompeo shared a selfie with former Grey's star T.R. Knight on her Instagram page today.
"Old friends are the BEST friends @t.r.knight" she captioned the smiley photo. "but like we aren’t old... we’ve just known each other for a very long time yes yes that’s it...."
For some, it was their first time seeing Knight since his last appearance on the ABC series back in 2009. The actor played George O'Malley, one of the original five interns to be taught and trained under Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) and Richard Webber (James Pickens, Jr.). Unfortunately, due to what Knight would later describe as a "breakdown in communication" with showrunner Shonda Rhimes, the character was written off the show and subsequently died after being hit by a car.
"O'Malley lives!" commented one fan.
Even other celebrities chimed in on the sweet moment. "The reunion we've been waiting for," Rumer Willis wrote in the comments.
The photo was a sweet but brief respite from the chaos that is the Grey's Anatomy cast lineup. After 16 seasons on the air, it feels like the show is crumbling right before our eyes. We've seen numerous fan favorites make their exit from the series, and it looks as though more cast members may also be on their way out.
No need to despair. Even with the revolving doors of Grey-Sloan Memorial whisking doctors out with each season, you've still got more Grey's Anatomy to look forward to. Last year, the series was renewed for yet another season, beating out NBC's ER to become the longest-running medical drama on television. Pompeo also reportedly signed on for another season, so Meredith Grey isn't going anywhere either.
No Alex, (or George, Izzie, Mark, Lexie, Cristina, Derek, Callie, Arizona, or April)? No problem. The show must go on.
