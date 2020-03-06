Story from TV Shows

Ellen Pompeo Responds To Grey’s Anatomy Backlash: “Let’s Not Be Sad”

Kaitlin Reilly
Photo: Eric McCandless/Walt Disney Television/Getty Images.
After 16 seasons, you would think Grey’s Anatomy would be past jaw-dropping twists. Not so. In Thursday’s episode, “Leave a Light On,” the mysteriously absent Alex Karev (played by original cast member Justin Chambers, who announced his exit from the long-running series this year) revealed where he's been for the past few episodes. In a letter to Ellen Pompeo’s Meredith, Alex explained that he left his wife Jo (Camilla Luddington) to get back together with ex Izzy (Katherine Heigl) and make a family with his five-year-old twins.
Fans were confused and frankly, pretty furious over Grey’s Anatomy’s bait-and-switch. Heigl left the series back in 2010, and the show made viewers root for Jo and Alex. Now, star Pompeo has words for Grey’s fans who are still reeling from the big reveal. 
On Instagram, Pompeo thanked Grey’s “most passionate loyal fans” for watching and reacting to the series, while also praising the writers for giving Alex was she believed to be a fitting ending. 
"Thanks to our national treasure @therealdebbieallen and the writers for giving Alex Karev the best send off. Thanks to @shondarhimes for creating the most amazing character. For me personally for Karev to go back to the beginning....was the best possible storyline. It pays homage to those incredible first years and the incredible cast...that created a foundation so strong that the show is still standing. So let's not be sad," she wrote, sharing a video of some of Mer and Alex's best moments from the series.
Hi here I go again ... Thank YOU! You are truly the best most passionate most loyal fans anyone could ever ask for. Because of you we got to make great tv... because of you we got to make television history! I say often life is hard and thank God it is because like I tell my kids... it shows us what we are made ...of how strong we really are and let’s face it... without the lows there would be no dancing it out or celebrating this incredible experience we call life. Thanks to our national treasure @therealdebbieallen and the writers for giving Alex Karev the best send off. Thanks to @shondarhimes for creating the most amazing character. For me personally for Karev to go back to the beginning.... was the best possible storyline. It pays homage to those incredible first years and the incredible cast ...that created a foundation so strong that the show is still standing. So let’s not be sad. As our fearless leader DA always says let’s PULL UP and celebrate the actors the writers and the fantastic crew who make this show come to life every week. No matter what the challenge or how tired we all are in the end... you keep us going.....That is worth dancing it out over! So much love and gratitude to you all. Xo E

Um, okay. Tell that to Jo, though. And also, all these angry Grey’s fans, who want to remind Pompeo that Alex left Jo in the very same way Izzy left him
It’s possible that Pompeo, a producer on the series as well as its star, is sending love to the writers to combat the fact that some fans are (pretty aggressively) coming for them on social media due to the controversial twist. Krista Vernoff, the showrunner, has received lots of negativity in the wake of the Alex/Izzy debacle, which is obviously not okay. Let's not blame anyone for Alex's poor life decisions.

Hope he's happy on that farm, though.

