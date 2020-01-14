What Justin Chambers Is Doing Now That He’s Done With Grey’s Anatomy

After a shocking exit from Grey’s Anatomy, his television home of 15 years, Justin Chambers has opened up to Page Six about his feelings towards the show.
Fans were surprised when it was announced last week that Chambers, who portrayed Dr. Alex Karev since the very first episode of the Shonda Rhimes series, would not be returning to the series, which is currently in the middle of its 16th season. Chambers’ final episode, a source close to the actor shared with Refinery29, aired on November 14.
Chambers, whom Page Six caught up to outside the Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood, declared that he is “excited” for “life, family, love and friendship” following his exit from the show, and hopes to produce documentaries and work in a more behind-the-scenes capacity in entertainment after taking some time off.
“[Grey’s Anatomy] has been very supportive of me and I’m very grateful and it’s been a great ride,” the actor told the outlet.
Chambers’ comments to Page Six comes after his Grey’s Anatomy co-star Omar Leyva revealed on Instagram that the actor seems ready to move on from his doctor role.
“To have shared in his last episode, #greys350, after his incredible run, is unbelievable,” Leyva, who plays a man at the center this season’s insurance fraud storyline, wrote on Instagram. “From our conversations, I know how much he loves his beautiful family and how ready and deserving he is to venture beyond #alexkarev. Buena Suerte!”
#JustinChambers is an honest & humble man who made me feel so appreciated from my first episode on #GreysAnatomy. To have shared in his last episode, #greys350, after his incredible run, is unbelievable. From our conversations, I know how much he loves his beautiful family and how ready and deserving he is to venture beyond #alexkarev. Buena Suerte! (I also need to console my niece now!)
Ellen Pompeo, who plays the titular Meredith Grey and is a good friend of the actor, also shared her own feelings about Chambers leaving the show, writing on Twitter that his exit is one of the show’s “biggest losses yet.” And this is the series where doctors drop like flies, so, you know, big words.
Chambers may have chosen to leave Grey Sloan Memorial before he could get involved in yet another love triangle or die in some horrific boating accident (has Grey’s done that one yet?) but at least fans will have 15.5 seasons to go back and binge when the grief gets to be too much. Chambers, it appears, will be more than fine.
