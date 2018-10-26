If you thought the “season of love” on Grey’s Anatomy couldn’t get any more dramatic, Camilla Luddington is here to up the ante. The actress, who plays Jo Karev, would like to see Katherine Heigl’s character return. Since the character in question is Jo’s husband’s ex-wife, the return would be sure to cause a stir.
“I just think it’d be juicy; it’d bring maybe a little bit of drama.” Luddington said on People’s TV Chatter on Thursday.
Heigl’s character, Izzie Stevens, was the ex-wife of Alex Karev (Justin Chambers). She made her final appearance in the sixth season, leaving Seattle after the dissolution of their marriage. Could Izzie be back? With the recent return of Jackson this season, anything seems possible.
Unfortunately, Heigl left the show with as much drama as her character. In 2008, Heigl withdrew herself from Emmy consideration, stating that “I did not feel that I was given the material this season to warrant an Emmy nomination.” Two years later, she departed the show amid rumors of a dispute with Shonda Rhimes. In 2012, the actress told E Online that she would like to return to the show to give closure to her character.
Heigl is now a regular on season 8 of Suits, where she plays Samantha Wheeler, a new partner in the firm. New characters like Wheeler were a must after last season, when three major characters left the show, one being Meghan Markle. “She’s a powerhouse,” Heigl said to E News of her new character. With that adoration, it could mean she has left Izzie Stevens behind for good.
