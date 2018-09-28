Sophia Bush joining the cast of Grey’s Anatomy? Yes, please. An eagle-eyed Twitter fan pointed out that Bush looks very similar to actress Camilla Luddington, who plays Dr. Jo Wilson-Karev on the addictive medical drama. Luddington excitedly retweeted the suggestion, noting "I love this!" Bush is best known for her role as Brooke Davis on One Tree Hill, and has stared in several films including John Tucker Must Die and The Narrows. She most recently left Chicago PD after four seasons.
Refinery29 has reached out to ABC and Bush for comment.
The fifteenth season of Grey's Anatomy premiered on Thursday, and the trailer has already left us with plenty to be excited about. Jo Wilson (Luddington) and Alex Karev (Justin Chambers) were married at the end of last season, so Jo will have to deal with new family in more ways than one. She seems off to a good start in the first episode of the season.
Jo is a character with a tumultuous past, having been abandoned by her mother and raised in foster care. In previous seasons, she revealed that her high school teacher was the only supportive person in her childhood, so having a sister would likely come as a shock.
The same Twitter account pointed out how much Bush and Luddington look alike, calling them "twins." Grey's isn't listed on Bush's IMDb page, but the internet's go-to source for casting news has been known to hide exciting information before.
