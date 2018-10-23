With all that in mind, what's the likelihood that Drew would return to the series? When asked by THR if she would return as a director (she recently received an Emmy nomination for directing an ep of the web series Grey's Anatomy: B-Team), Drew gave a plain: "Maybe." Then, later in the interview, when asked if she would come back as a guest star, Drew also said maybe. And now, Drew tells ET that she'll "never say never." Thus, the door has been left open, and Drew might just return to Grey's Anatomy. The show recently reintroduced Kim Raver (who plays Dr. Teddy Altman) on the show, so, these things do happen. Seeing as she never got the change to direct a Grey's episode, Drew could also come back to be on the other side of the camera.