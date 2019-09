These Actors Pivoted To Video — AKA, They Turned To Directing

Thus, if you're an actor who wants some artistic control, you either produce, or you direct. Like, say, Bradley Cooper ! Cooper is an actor best known for The Hangover. Okay, fine, he was also in American Hustle and Silver Linings Playbook. He recently took to directing for A Star Is Born , the Lady Gaga vehicle that is just going to slurp up all the awards come January. So did Jonah Hill . And Paul Dano. There are plenty more. For the purposes of this story, we're sticking to actors who directed feature-length movies, a feat that is significantly difficult to accomplish. Ahead, all the actors who pivoted to video.