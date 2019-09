Meet The Sad Sculptors Of Hollywood

But many actors are also literally creating art these days. The most recent Hollywood trend is for actors to take up sculpting as a form of therapy. Some are doing it because they're feeling experimental like Miley Cyrus circa 2014 , and some because they're damn good at it (like Lucy Liu, who has a side gig as a very legit sculptor ). A small community of (heartbroken? on the mend?) actors, fresh off a very public split, are taking up sculpting in a very public way. Channing Tatum , Brad Pitt, and Jennifer Aniston have all waxed (clayed?) poetic about their passion for sculpting. Apart, they are rich, single celebrities with coping with a breakup. But together, they're a force, a trend, a sort-of relatable depressing group of adults.