Actors are creative beings, constantly craving new environments to open up their body and mind to unlock the purest level of art. As pretentious as that sounds, that's probably exactly the thought running through the minds of the biggest names in Hollywood as they do various monotonous activities — like Jennifer Lawrence jumping on a trampoline to promote a new fragrance by Dior — or perilous ones, like Dakota Johnson going to therapy because of her dark journey filming Suspiria. Whatever they're doing, whether it's in the backyard of a mansion in the Hills or in a creepy German dance studio, it's all for the art.
But many actors are also literally creating art these days. The most recent Hollywood trend is for actors to take up sculpting as a form of therapy. Some are doing it because they're feeling experimental like Miley Cyrus circa 2014, and some because they're damn good at it (like Lucy Liu, who has a side gig as a very legit sculptor). A small community of (heartbroken? on the mend?) actors, fresh off a very public split, are taking up sculpting in a very public way. Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt, and Jennifer Aniston have all waxed (clayed?) poetic about their passion for sculpting. Apart, they are rich, single celebrities with coping with a breakup. But together, they're a force, a trend, a sort-of relatable depressing group of adults.
Meet the sad sculptors of Hollywood. Please don't judge their art — their tears are making the clay dry weird, okay?