"Three Mothers, Three Gods, Three Devils." These may be the most ominous lines from the first full trailer for Luca Guadagnino's remake of the 1977 horror film, Suspiria. The film stars an almost unrecognizable Dakota Johnson, Mia Goth, and Chloë Grace Moretz as students of dance at an esteemed Berlin dance company, led by the studio's menacing and intense artistic director, played by Tilda Swinton. But at Madame Blanc's (Swinton) school, there are more sacrifices to be made than meets the eye, especially for one of the school's most aspiring students, Susie (Johnson).
Check out the full trailer below.
Advertisement