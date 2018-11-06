All The Spots Where Voters Can Eat & Drink For Free Today

Participating in the democratic process is an essential part of living America. Though it does require time and energy to research candidates and come up with your voting plan, so after that part is done, you might require a little pick-me-up. This Election Day, you can get an extra pat on the back after doing your civic duty by visiting a number of different restaurants, bars, café, and coffee shops around the country.
Today, many spots will be giving out free food and drinks to voters who come in sporting their "I Voted" stickers. Even if you don't need a free coffee to make you get out and vote during this vital midterm election, it'll still be nice to reward yourself for exercising your rights. Take a look ahead to see where you can go to get that small reward.
Baked By Melissa:
Today, all customers who walk into a Baked by Melissa store with an "I Voted" sticker will receive a free cupcake. The mini cupcake company is also offering voters 10% off on bakedbymelissa.com with the code "IVOTED2018" today and tomorrow.
Birch Coffee:
Go to one of Birch Coffee's 10 coffee shop locations this Tuesday, November 6 to get a drip coffee free of charge. To receive the freebie, just show off your "I Voted" stickers.
Black Seed Bagels:
Voters who present their stickers at any of the New York-based bagel shops' four locations today will be served a free cups of hot Stumptown Coffee with any purchase.
Blaze Pizza:
As a thank you for voting today, this California-based chain is offering a DoorDash promo for free delivery when customers ordering online or through the Blaze Pizza app. Free Delivery with DoorDash is good all day today from the 300 Blaze Pizza locations across the country.
Left Bank:
The Manhattan eatery will be waving its corkage fee for anyone who comes in with their
"I Voted" stickers this Tuesday after 5 p.m.
Potbelly Sandwich Shop:
Today and tomorrow, Potbelly Sandwich Shop locations are giving guests a free cookie with any purchase when they show their "I Voted" sticker.
Shake Shack:
On Election Day, customers who vote can score free fries at any Shake Shack location nationwide with any purchase. To redeem the deal, order on the Shack App and use the code "ivoted" or present your "I Voted" sticker when you order in-stores.
Toby’s Estate:
Get a small drip coffee for $1 this Tuesday when you bring your "I Voted" sticker to any of the coffee roaster's five New York City locations.
