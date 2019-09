When the show first started in 2014, three of the 12 writers were women. The writing staff has shifted in the years since, but the ratio remains the same. Today, the show counts three women among its writers: Jenny Hagel, Amber Ruffin, and Allison Hord. In terms of the late night comedy scene, this is fairly standard. Of the 21 writers involved in The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, five are women. Some shows lag behind this average: The Late Show With Stephen Colbert began its run with two women and 17 men in the writer’s room . (It should also be noted that Colbert’s show fumbled for ratings for its first year and a half.) In terms of hiring, the show is on par with the rest of the comedy scene. This seems to be an unshakeable status quo for now: Male writers greatly outweigh women writers. Let me say first that late night comedy absolutely needs to make it a mission to hire more women writers. Late Night With Seth Meyers should have more than three women in its talent bucket. However, this show in particular showcases its female writers in a way that proves an intent to support women. It’s not just about hiring more women in the writers’ room — it’s about lending women a platform, no matter how many of them they are.