This isn’t to say that other late night shows haven’t made efforts toward similar bits. James Corden aired a sketch on International Women’s Day in which his show couldn’t begin because the women who worked on it were all striking. In this bit, though, Corden is delivering the lines and delivering the women-focused comedy. Corden’s show is also largely about the guests. His most famous segment, “Carpool Karaoke,” relies entirely on the celebrity guest. Other shows rarely highlight the writer at all — in these shows, the host owns the spotlight. Jimmy Fallon reads thank you notes and plays games like “pup quiz,” which involves fluffy puppies and a celebrity guest. Stephen Colbert relies on his astute political commentary — much as he did in his long-running show The Colbert Report.