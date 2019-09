Diane Guerrero: Why We Can't Afford To Be Apathetic About This Election

But this year, we cannot stay home. The truth is that the Latinx community is powerful — or at least, we could be. In 2016, a record 27.3 million Latinx people were eligible to vote, and our numbers are only growing. More than 29 million Latinx voters will be eligible to vote in the 2018 midterms — 12.8% of eligible voters. But the great potential of our political power was weakened because of low voter turnout. We are workers, business owners, artists, and we are raising families and paying taxes. We contribute to this country just as much as anyone else, and we deserve government representation that reflects that. If what we want is a politics that represents us, then we have to participate in the process. And that means exercising our most sacred right as Americans: the vote.