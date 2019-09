Among them was Diane Guerrero , an actor known for roles on Orange Is The New Black and Jane The Virgin , who gave a speech about what it is like to experience such policies firsthand. When Guerrero was 14, her parents and brother — who had come to the United States from Colombia and tried for years to attain a path to citizenship, she revealed in an interview Guerrero with Chelsea Handler , were deported.Guerrero was born in the United States, so she was left behind and had to depend on other families to take care of her.