21 Signs From Americans Fed Up With Trump At Families Belong Together Marches

Today, right across from the White House, over 30,000 people came together to protest the inhumane separation and detention of families and asylum seekers. But the demonstration didn't stop there — over 700 other cities participated across the United States.
Families Belong Together organized the march to "tell Donald Trump and his administration to permanently end the separation of kids from their parents. End family internment camps. End the 'zero-humanity' policy that created this crisis. And reunify the children with their parents." According to their website, they are fighting for an end to the systematic criminalization of immigrants.
Last week, President Donald Trump signed an executive order to quell the problem he created when he instituted a "zero-tolerance policy" last month, choosing to prosecute everyone seeking to enter the country via the Mexico border and to separate children from their parents while doing so. The executive order not a solution: there are still 2,000 children separated from their families in what are essentially prisons. Moreover, while the government will no longer be separating families, they are still attempting to detain them indefinitely as they prosecute them what what has historically been viewed as a misdemeanor.
What does Trump think of the march? He has yet to officially comment, but according to MSNBC producer Kyle Griffin, Trump is spending the 163rd day of his presidency golfing for the 120th time. He has, however, had time to tweet encouragement to ICE workers, congratulating them on a "fantastic job of keeping us safe by eradicating the worst criminal elements."
This policy has reignited the national fire of immigration activism and if the executive order last week is any indication, Trump is feeling the heat.
