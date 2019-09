According to the APA, separating parents and children at the border can contribute to post traumatic stress disorder or other mental health disorders down the line. The level of stress that occurs when a child is separated from their parents is reaches traumatic levels , according to the ACP. And the longer that parents and children are separated, the worse the symptoms of anxiety and depression are for kids. Not to mention, immigrants who are in the US may suffer from feelings of stigmatization, social exclusion, anger, and hopelessness as a result of these policies.