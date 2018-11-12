Stacey Abrams Is Still Fighting To Be Governor Of Georgia

Democrat Stacey Abrams is still fighting for every vote in the Georgia gubernatorial election. On Sunday, Abrams filed a new lawsuit in order to block two counties in Georgia from throwing out some absentee and provisional ballots, according to the Washington Post.
Abrams has refused to concede to Republican Brian Kemp, who has declared victory. A few days ago, Kemp resigned as the Secretary of State; in that role he was in charge of the state's elections, which were marred throughout by allegations of voter suppression and racist robocalls impersonating Oprah Winfrey.
According to the Georgia Secretary of State's website, as of Sunday, Kemp is leading with 50.3% of the vote to Abrams' 48.8%, which translates to fewer than 59,000 votes out of the 3.9 million that have been cast. Per Georgia law, candidates must win 50% of the vote in order to avoid a runoff election.
Abrams' lawsuit is seeking to stop Democratic-leaning Gwinnett and DeKalb counties from rejecting absentee ballots on which voters have made minor mistakes, instead saying they should get in touch with the voters.
Her campaign is also asking for officials to count the provisional ballots of voters who have moved, but whose registration still shows their old address. Georgia's counties have until Tuesday to certify the results, but Abrams hopes to extend the deadline until Wednesday.
"The bottom line is this race is not over. It is still too close to call, and we do not have confidence in the Secretary of State’s office," Abrams' campaign manager Lauren Groh-Wargo told reporters on Sunday.
Kemp's campaign claims that there is no way Abrams could still win. "Stacey Abrams and her radical backers have moved from desperation to delusion," campaign spokesperson Ryan Mahoney told the Washington Post. "Yesterday, military, overseas, and provisional ballots were reported throughout Georgia. The counts are in line with publicly available tracking reports. This is not breaking news and does not change the math. Stacey Abrams lost and her concession is long overdue."
