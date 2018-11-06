Oprah Responds To Racist Robocalls In Georgia As Only Oprah Can

Voters in Georgia have reportedly been receiving racist robocalls that use derogatory language towards gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams. They also target and even impersonate Oprah Winfrey, who has campaigned heavily for Abrams, even knocking on doors in Georgia to get out the vote.
Oprah had a message for how voter should respond to the calls, saying in an Instagram video,
"I just want to say, Jesus don’t like ugly. The antidote to Hate... VOTE your love!"
Abrams became the first woman to lead the General Assembly in Georgia in 201o and the first African American to lead in the Georgia House of Representatives. Her voter education group has helped registered nearly 200,000 people of color. If Abrams defeats her Republican opponent Brian Kemp, she will be the first Black governor in U.S. history.
