The 2020 Candidates Finally Talked About Abortion Last Night

Biden responded that he would not “get into court-packing,” and went on to point out his own reproductive rights record, which includes support for codifying Roe v. Wade and defeating ultra-conservative Supreme Court nominee Robert Bork in 1987. Mayor Pete Buttigieg, on the other hand, supports expanding the court from nine to 15 justices. “I'm not talking about packing the court just with people who agree with me, although I certainly will appoint people who share my values, for example, the idea that women's reproductive freedom is an American right,” he said. “What I'm talking about is reforms that will depoliticize the court. We can't go on like this, where every single time there is a vacancy, we have this apocalyptic ideological firefight over what to do next.”