Presidential candidates rarely put together their own playlists; they quite frequently get help from their staff. In this case, we have to applaud whoever is behind Klobuchar's playlist for this fresh breath of girl power. The list includes "Bullpen" by rapper Dessa, which Klobuchar likes to use as her walkout song , definitely an attempt to telegraph toughness: "Forget the bull in the china shop / There's a china doll in the bullpen." Then there are pep-up anthems like "Tightrope" by Janelle Monáe (you gotta walk on a tightrope to be a woman in politics) and "Born This Way" by Lady Gaga (surely a way of signaling that Trump's anti-LGBTQ+ stances won't be tolerated). There's also, of course, a heavy Minnesota influence, with Dessa, Lizzo, Prince, and Bob Dylan all hailing from Klobuchar's home state. And, there are some '60s and '70s throwbacks to appeal to the Boomers.