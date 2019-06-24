E. Jean Carroll Is Just One Of 20+ Women Who Have Accused Donald Trump Of Sexual Assault & Misconduct
Writer E. Jean Carroll, who recently claimed that Donald Trump raped her in a dressing room at Bergdorf Goodman about 23 years ago, is far from the first woman to accuse the president of sexual assault, harassment, or misconduct: At least 21 women have done so, in incidents occurring from the early 1980s to 2016.
"The moment the dressing-room door is closed, he lunges at me, pushes me against the wall, hitting my head quite badly, and puts his mouth against my lips," the 75-year-old wrote in her forthcoming book What Do We Need Men For? A Modest Proposal, out July 2.
Advertisement
Carroll added Trump pinned her against the wall, put his hand under her coat dress, and pulled down her tights. The most horrific part comes next: "He opens the overcoat, unzips his pants, and, forcing his fingers around my private area, thrusts his penis halfway — or completely, I’m not certain — inside me."
The claims against Trump became a focus of the 2016 presidential campaign after the release of the infamous Access Hollywood tape in which he openly bragged about sexual assault. "I’m automatically attracted to beautiful — I just start kissing them," Trump said. "It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait." He continued: "When you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything. Grab them by the pussy. You can do anything."
Ahead, all the claims of sexual assault, harassment, and misconduct against President Trump, in reverse chronological order of when they were reported. He has denied all the allegations.
E. Jean Carroll
In an excerpt from her book published in The Cut, Carroll wrote that Trump raped her after she tried to help him find a gift for a unnamed woman.
Johnson, who worked on the Trump campaign during the 2016 presidential election, alleged that he attempted to kiss her without her consent at a rally in Florida.
Jill Harth
Harth told The Guardian that Trump made unwanted advances toward her and attempted to grope her during a meeting at Trump Tower in 1992. She alleged that Trump groped her while she and her then partner George Houraney were touring Mar-a-Lago a year later. Harth sued Trump in 1997.
Advertisement
Ninni Laaksonen
Laaksonen told the Finnish newspaper Ilta-Sanomat that Trump groped her while backstage at the Late Show with David Letterman in 2006.
Jessica Drake
Drake said during a press conference that Trump kissed her without her consent at a charity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe, NV, in 2006.
Karena Virginia
Virginia told The Washington Post that Trump groped her breast at the 1998 U.S. Open tennis tournament.
Cathy Heller
Heller told The Guardian that Trump forcibly kissed her at a Mother's Day brunch at Mar-a-Lago in 1997.
Zervos told reporters that Trump forcibly kissed her and touched her breast without her consent at a dinner in Beverly Hills in 2007. Zervos is currently suing Trump for defamation.
Kristin Anderson
Anderson told The Washington Post that Trump sat next to her at a club in Manhattan, slid his fingers up her skirt without her consent, and then groped her through her underwear in the early 1990s.
Mariah Billado
The former Miss Teen USA contestant told BuzzFeed News that Trump walked in on her and the other teenage contestants while they were changing backstage in 1997.
Samantha Holvey
The former Miss USA contestant told CNN that Trump made lewd comments about the contestants at the 2006 pageant, and personally inspected each woman. It was "the dirtiest I felt in my entire life," she said.
Advertisement
Lisa Boyne
Boyne told HuffPost that Trump looked under women’s skirts and made comments about whether they were wearing underwear or not while at a meeting in a restaurant in 1996. “It was the most offensive scene I’ve ever been a part of,” Boyne said. “I wanted to get the heck out of there.”
Crooks, who worked as a receptionist at an investment firm located in Trump Tower, told The New York Times that Trump kissed her without her consent in 2006.
Jessica Leeds
Leeds told The New York Times that Trump groped her breasts and tried to slide his hand up her skirt without her consent during a flight in the early 1980s.
Melinda McGillivray
McGillivray told the Palm Beach Post that she was 23 when Trump groped her backside during a concert at Mar-a-Lago in 2003.
Cassandra Searles
Searles, a former Miss USA contestant, wrote in a Facebook post that Trump repeatedly groped her backside during the 2013 pageant.
Natasha Stoynoff
The People magazine journalist said Trump forcibly kissed her while she was reporting a story at Mar-a-Lago in 2005.
Tasha Dixon
The former Miss USA contestant told CBS News’ Los Angeles affiliate that Trump walked in on contestants while they were changing at the 2001 pageant.
Bridget Sullivan
Sullivan, who participated in the 2000 Miss Teen USA pageant, told BuzzFeed News that Trump would give the teenage girls "a squeeze like a creepy uncle would" and walked in on them while they were changing in the dressing room.
Advertisement
Temple Taggart
Taggart, a former Miss USA contestant, told The New York Times that Trump kissed her without her consent at the 1997 pageant and a subsequent meeting in Manhattan when she was 21 years old.
Ivana said at a deposition during the couple's divorce proceedings that after an argument in 1989, they had a sexual encounter she described as "rape." She later retracted the statement, saying she felt "violated" by the encounter but she didn't think it was rape in "the criminal sense."
Advertisement