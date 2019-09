Everything You Need To Know About That Defamation Lawsuit Against Donald Trump

What happens next?





Wow, so could Trump actually be impeached?



If Trump retracts his statements and validates Zervos' story, Allred says the lawsuit would be dropped. If not, most litigation processes take a long time, so it could be years before the lawsuit even makes its way to trial. What is clear is that if Trump decides to move ahead, he would have to be deposed under oath. If he lies under oath, and proof comes out, or if other inappropriate things surface during the discovery process, that could be grounds for Congress to impeach him.It's a long shot, but not impossible. A president has to be accused of at least one of the following: "treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors." If it was proven that Trump sexually assaulted women in some form, that could qualify as grounds for impeachment. The impeachment process begins with a vote in the House of Representatives, but in order for the president to be removed from office, they have to be convicted by a majority vote in both chambers of Congress. That's why even if Trump is impeached by the House of Representatives, it wouldn't necessarily mean that he would have to step down from the presidency. When President Bill Clinton was impeached at the House level in the late 1990s, the Senate failed to obtain the two-thirds majority vote needed to remove him from office. The catch-22 of Zervos' lawsuit is that if Trump admits she was telling the truth, he would be admitting to sexual misconduct. If he doesn't, he opens himself to the process of discovery, and some may argue he wouldn't feel comfortable with that.