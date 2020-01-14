The attack on Cardi not only reeks of discrimination and invalidates any knowledge or political know-how she has. It upholds a tired falsehood that a rapper can’t be smart, or that the way you speak or type has anything to do with one’s intelligence at all. The truth is, however, that Cardi has always been interested in politics and history. Last year, one of her teachers from high school chimed in with support for the celebrity, saying that she excelled in history during school.



But, it wasn’t long after the back-and-forth until Bernie Sanders’ support group, the People for Bernie, came to Cardi B’s defense. Responding to Cardi with a tweet that said, “We got you,” the People for Bernie showed support for a budding friendship that’s seemed to blossom between the rapper and Sanders. The tweet included a Bernie-themed graphic with the words “The people for Cardi B.”