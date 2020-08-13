As a the candidate, Andrew Yang brought UBI to forefront of the conversation and offered 21st century solutions.— Blake 🍎🧢🥁Jews For Humanity (@YangJews) August 11, 2020
It’s a shame that the DNC did not give him a spot to speak at the convention.
Dear @DNC: Asian Americans are the fastest increasing group in America, including in multiple swing states. The gross underrepresentation of Asian American speakers in the four days of the DNC Convention is tone deaf and a slap in the face. https://t.co/PkBRrVFUgO— Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) August 11, 2020
.@AndrewYang should speak at the convention. It’s absurd to exclude him given the campaign he ran.— Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) August 11, 2020
Andrew Yang endorsed Biden unprompted, was a historic candidate and has a message clearly tuned to the current moment, with millions out of work. This is an unacceptable slight...especially during a virtual convention that’s going to need to emphasize party unity. https://t.co/9x6fNos70X— Jeff Yang (@originalspin) August 11, 2020