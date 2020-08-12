Kamala Harris’ Nomination Is A Historic Moment — So Why Does It Feel So Compromised?

"Vice President Biden is proud to announce Senator Harris as his running mate and believes she will be a great partner," according to the campaign. "He knows what is needed to be a successful Vice President, and he picked the right person for the job. From getting to know her through his friendship with his son Beau to seeing her take on Trump on the campaign trail, Joe knows she is the kind of leader he wants by his side. The American people — and women across the country — agree she is the kind of leader our nation needs right now who will fight on their behalf and will be ready on day one."