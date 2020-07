Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez & The Damaging Myth Of The “Fiery” Latina

It's not hard to see why this stereotype endangersthe lives of millions of Latinas in the U.S. By 2050, the number of Latinas who have experienced some form of sexual violence during their lifetimes could reach 10.8 million . Statistics also suggest that Latinas are less likely to report sexual violence and seek help. During her speech, Ocasio-Cortez recalled being harassed working as a bartender and while walking down the streets of New York City. "I could not allow my nieces, I could not allow the little girls that I go home to, I could not allow victims of verbal abuse and worse to see that," she said. "To see that excuse and to see our Congress accept it as legitimate." In addition to abuse from politicians like Yoho, Ocasio-Cortez has been the subject of more sexualized memes than you can count.